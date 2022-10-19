The wait for mental health services in Ohio is growing longer

Demand has soared for providers, including 70% alone in 2021, according to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

CLEVELAND — When it comes to mental health, if you even think you might need an appointment, you may want to start the process right away.

That's because there is a major shortage of workers in the mental health industry in Ohio.

I think it's important to start the process as soon as you can because the wait could be months, the more imminent and dangerous the risk the more immediate the response," said Case Western Reserve University professor and licensed psychologist Dan Flannery.

Over the past several years, demand has soared for providers, including 70% alone in 2021 according to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

"We've seen a significant increase with people reaching out for mental health support over the last several years with COVID of course and strains related to economic strain and disparities," Flannery said.

When it comes to the stigma around asking for help, Flannery has this message.

"My message would be these are not unusual feelings, when they get in the way of daily functioning and they can't get out of bed and don't go to work if you've got a job to get to or take care of a family member, this is when it becomes problematic, and there is help available," Flannery said.

This is advice for seeking care, but if you are in a mental health crisis, Flannery says it's important to get yourself immediate care, including heading to the emergency room.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is help available. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day.