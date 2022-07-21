Downtown Toledo event to prioritize mothers, mental health and minority communities

A local woman is turning her past into purpose. Andrea Hill shares her journey with motherhood & mental health.

TOLEDO, Ohio — National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Toledo’s African American Leadership Initiative is hosting a forum called Motherhood and Mental Health in Our Minority Communities.

The event is Friday July 22nd from 9a-2p at Toledo-Lucas County Public Library's Main Library branch in downtown Toledo. It will be held inside the McMaster Center on the second floor.

New mother, licensed social worker and independent chemical dependency counselor Andrea Hill is the keynote speaker.

She was diagnosed with depression before she had her son Jaiden. Hill was taking medication but when she learned she was pregnant, the medication had to change.



“The circumstances in my conceiving my son was not what I wanted, I always dreamed of being married, all of that, never wanted to be a single mom,” Hill said. “Unfortunately that’s not how it happened, I’m so grateful for my son but the thoughts of disappointment to myself weighed in on that depression and I never connected with my son when he was inside of my womb.”



Hill has been licensed since 2012. She has a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master's degree of criminal justice and social work. She also had a rocky childhood. She said her biological parents had forms of mental health or substance abuse issues.

Hill had support from her church family and others. She said, “But I still felt like I was breaking down but I was functionally breaking down.”

She will share her story during the forum and there will be a panel of experts to address issues, offer resources and answer questions about motherhood and mental health.