Clothing line centered on mental health to debut during NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland

Proceeds from the line will also benefit Ohio Guidestone's mental health services.

CLEVELAND — They say you should wear your heart on your sleeve, and NBA All-Star week here in Cleveland is inspiring just that.

California-based clothing brand Thale Blanc is debuting its "Power of Words" line here for All-Star week. Owner and CEO Deborah Sawaf says she was approached about doing something like this while visiting Cleveland for the NFL Draft.

The clothing features inspiring words like "bravery" and "empathy" as physical reminders to be kind to ourselves and others. It's something Sawaf says she can understand.

"It's affected every family, or as least one member in every family I know. We feel it personally in my family."

Those lending support to the mission by modeling the clothes th help break the stigma of mental illness include:

Cavs players Jarrett Allen, Rajon Rondo and Darius Garland.

Guardian's Shane Bieber and his partner, Kara Kavajecz.

Former Browns player Josh Cribbs and his wife, Maria.

The "Power of Words" line will also give back to Northeast Ohio. This Saturday, the line will make its official debut at a fashion show in Cleveland. Proceeds from the show will benefit Ohio Guidestone's mental health programs.