Seasonal depression: What it is, and how you can alleviate some symptoms

Midwesterners are at high risk for seasonal depression due to long winters and heavy winter cloud cover.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seasonal depression is a mood disorder that can happen every year at the same time. Usually it starts in fall or winter and ends in spring or early summer.

Also called seasonal affective disorder, seasonal depression is one of several types of depression. It can be triggered by the change of seasons and most commonly begins in late fall.

Less sunlight caused by winter's shorter days and characteristically heavy cloud-cover are thought to be linked to a chemical change in the brain and may be part of the cause of seasonal depression.

You get most of your mood-boosting vitamin D through a chemical reaction in the skin that occurs when it's struck by the sun's ultraviolet rays.

If you are feeling the winter blues, here are some symptoms to look out for: sadness, lack of energy, loss of interest in usual activities, oversleeping and weight gain.

Behavioral therapist Marsha Drees with ProMedica said there are several ways to ward off seasonal depression.

“They [getting outside] can be very important if somebody’s prone to seasonal patterns with their depression..." Drees said. I know it’s hard in northwest Ohio; you have to be creative with it. But if your child goes to school and rides the bus, stand at the bus stop with them get some daylight. We have great Metroparks: go to one of the parks. You don't have to walk get some light."

If you are still feeling any of the symptoms listed above throughout the year, reach out to your doctor for help.