No one should have to struggle with mental health issues alone; help is out there

WTOL 11 reporter shares her journey with depression and wants others going through the same thing to know it's normal.

TOLEDO, Ohio — May is Mental Health Awareness month, so we are trying to do our part here at WTOL to talk about something that often times people don't open up about.

I, myself, struggle with depression and I think it's something to not ever be ashamed of.

Since posting about my experience on our social media, I heard from a viewer who wanted to share his story.

"Back in the 70s, you didn't talk about things like that and so, I compartmentalized my whole life," said Steve Reinheimer, of Toledo. "It took me 40 years to be able to come tell that side."

Reinheimer was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and PTSD nearly a decade ago.

After losing multiple relationships with loved ones, he knew it was time to get help.

That was a feeling I could relate to.

I wasn't one to ever think I had "mental issues" but it's important to know that they aren't issues. I think it's completely normal and it's completely OK.

"With being aware of the mental health disorders and mental health issues, it's become a lot more acceptable to seek help these days," said Dr. Victoria Kelly.

She's an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Toledo. She explained one in five adults in the U.S. experience some form of mental illness.

She said when your everyday life becomes interrupted and you can't function normally, that's when it can become a disorder.

Reinheimer told me in the past 15 years, he's had 15 different jobs.

"As I looked back at all of those jobs. I put check marks by all the ones that ended because of a triggering event."

Fast forward to today, after trying dozens of different medications, he's now on a new rigorous treatment called SPRAVATO.

"In the last six weeks, starting a new medication regimen, I feel hope for the first time in I can't remember when," he said.

Getting out of the house to walk his dog and wanting to do that is a huge milestone for him.

He's now excited for his future.

That's a feeling every person should experience.

If you're looking for help, there are plenty of resources available. Dr. Kelly said becoming self-aware is the first step in the right direction.