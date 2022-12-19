How to prioritize mental health and wellness during the holidays

CLEVELAND — For most, the holidays are full of laughter and cheer, but not everyone feels merry and bright during this time of year.
The holiday season is in full swing, but if you're not feeling the most festive, don't worry—you’re not alone.
"It's part of being human, and I think we all experience it at different levels, at different times of our lives," said Dr. Sheerli Ratner, a clinical psychologist at MetroHealth who says she calls this time of the year the "holiday blues."
"We're so expected to be joyous, when really, our mind and body and spirit [are] crying," she explained.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in February of 2021, more than 40% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. But there are some things you can do to beat the holiday blues.
"In order to be mentally healthy, we want to work and we want to be productive — mind, body, spirit," Ratner said.
So for your body…
"We want to make sure that we're getting adequate sleep, that we're eating healthy, that we're exercising," Ratner explained.
For your mind?
"The mind can go into excessive worry where it worries so much that it becomes paralyzed," Ratner added. "That's a sign that your mind is on overload, and we need to help you to take care of your mind.
And for your spirit, Ratner says meditation is your best bet.
"Mindfulness meditation is for anybody and everybody," she stated. "It's about quieting the body, quieting the mind, and tapping into a higher, wiser part of ourselves."
When it comes to helping others, Ratner wants to remind people that they can’t pour from an empty cup.
"The best way you could help other people and the people in your life that you love is to first and foremost make sure that you are taking care of all the things that are going on with you," she said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. We’ve complied a list of local resources below, plus the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day.
