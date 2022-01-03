Using 'hygge' to boost your mental health

There are two practices to look into: mindfulness, and the Danish idea of "hygge."

CLEVELAND — We continue our morning boost series that discusses ways to give you more energy! Today we're addressing the mental side of it all.

We talked with clinical psychologist Dr. Sheerli Ratner at MetroHealth for some of her expert advice.

First, you can try the "InSight" app, which is full of meditations, music to help you sleep and journaling workshops to help you. Dr. Ratner also recommends these books -- Mindset by Carol Dweck and The Untethered Soul by Michael Singer.

But another practice she recommends is actually what the Danish use to keep their spirits up in the dark months there. It's a term called "hygge," which loosely translates to "coziness."

"It's pronounced 'hoo-gah,' and basically what it means in the Nordic language is coziness. And so what they've cultivated is a sense of comradery and community," she explains. "It is connected to cultivating positivity and being mindful and in the moment. The idea of being thoughtful about who you surround yourself with. Making sure that the people you chose to be with are positive themselves, and who lift you up."