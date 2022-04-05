Simple ways to help your mental health

Experts recommend exercise, diet and surrounding yourself with good people when seeking to become emotionally healthy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This month happens to be Mental Health Awareness Month and health experts at ProMedica want to make sure we recognize a difficult truth: Nearly one in five Americans lives with a mental health condition.

This would include any mental, behavioral or emotional disorder such as depression, anxiety, mood disorders and personality disorders.

Experts with ProMedica explain that if you notice these behaviors they can help. They can provide helpful resource either through medication management, individual therapy, group therapy or case management.

Experts really want you to focus on yourself first; your personal mental health can impact your physical and emotional well-being.

Kendall Reiter, a behavior health therapist with ProMedica, lists 5 essential ways we can take care of our emotional health:

Stay hydrated Exercise Spend time in the Sun Eating well Sleeping well

ProMedica is recommending everyone to take the time this month to focus on themselves and to focus on their mental health.