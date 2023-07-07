Girl Scouts helping tackle mental health

CDC reported in February out of more than 17,000 girls surveyed, 57% reported feeling "persistently sad or hopeless."

TOLEDO, Ohio — Racial and ethnic minorities often suffer from poor mental health outcomes. That's why the Girl Scouts are helping teens in their program get the help they need.

Anxiety and depression among teens has spiked in recent years. The number of children struggling to make it through the day rose nearly 26% — from 5.8 million kids in 2016 to 7.3 million kids in 2020.

Focusing on mental health is a large part of the Girl Scouts programs. The organization is always looking for ways to add more helpful resources and action steps toward the cause.

Girls in particular are hit harder by this. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported in February out of more than 17,000 girls surveyed, 57% reported feeling "persistently sad or hopeless."

Girl Scouts is on the forefront of the mental health crisis, providing girls with the tools they need to thrive at school and at home.

"We always wanna make sure we have well trained adult volunteers who support our girls, so one of the things that we know, the more caring adult relationships, our girls will more likely reach out for help and to get the help that they need."

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio is also expanding its programming to further support critical mental health issues.