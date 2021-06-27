Group holds 5k to bring attention to PTSD and help connect veterans with resources

The group Task Force 20 put on the event, held in Waterville on Sunday. Their mission is helping veterans through exercise.

Hundreds of runners gathered on Providence St. in Whitehouse on Sunday morning to participate in the PTSD Awareness 5k, Operation: Stronger Together - an event that raised money and resources for struggling veterans.

The run was in honor of National PTSD Awareness Day and was held to help shed light on the condition.

The event also served as a veteran resource event so veterans could learn about available resources in the area.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, on average, 18 veterans a day commit suicide due to traumatic stress.

"Going in - we all go in for different reasons. Coming out - we've all changed," said Jason Graven, founder of Task Force 20, who put on the event.

Task Force 20 is a nonprofit group that is working to see those numbers go down.

Their mission revolves around helping veterans through exercise - both for their health and to give them a sense of community.

"Events like this, our goal is to bring veterans out of their homes to meet other veterans in their community and our organization,” said Graven. “We want to get them off of the couch, get them off of drugs and alcohol, and surround them with other active and healthy individuals."

It's a plan that has proven to be effective.

After his return from active duty, Micah Herndon was in a very different place mentally.

"When I got home from the Marines I was having a rough time. I almost committed suicide," said Herndon.

Herndon carries with him the physical and mental scars of his service in the middle east.

It was only through changes to his lifestyle that he's still here today.

"The one thing that did save my life was running. And once I started doing it consistantly I noticed changes about myself and my personality. Just about the way I go about everyday life," said Herndon.

On Sunday, Herndon proudly carried the American flag at the very front of the starting line of the PTSD 5k.

While he says the recovery is lifelong - through Task Force 20 veterans have another lifeline.

"What Jason and Task Force 20 - what they're doing - it is enriching veterans' lives whenever they do come back home,” said Herndon.

The PTSD awareness run was the very first event Task Force 20 has hosted - but it certainly won't be their last.

They say the funds raised at this race will go directly into other events - to continue improving the lives of those who give everything for their country.