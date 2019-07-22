SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Northwest Ohio area farmers are supposed to be mid-way through growing season right now but because of the wet spring, many weren't able to plant.

So, a group of industry leaders are making sure farmers can find the mental health help they need through these difficult times.

Since farming is already a stress-filled career, this is even a harder time for farmers who are having to make difficult financial decisions with low yield or no crops at all.

"I'm seeing it from my neighbors, my parents, our own family, as well as the people that I'm working with on a daily basis," Hallie Williams, OSU Extension educator, said.

Which is why 11 Seneca County agricultural agencies have teamed up to create the "Weathering the Storm Together" partnership.

Throughout the summer, they will compile lists of resources to make it easier for area farmers to connect with mental health professionals.

Additionally, they will host classes for industry leaders to learn more about communicating with people about their mental health needs.

It's a touchy topic, but this partnership hopes to clear the air and make mental health a topic everyone is comfortable talking about.

"We've got a lot of our older generational farmers, we keep things to ourselves and we understand that. But, it's not okay, especially in hard years like this. We need to talk to each other, we need to support each other and get through these problems together so we can have better and brighter years to come," Williams said.

For more information on the "Weathering the Storm Together" partnership, you can attend an informational breakfast that will be held Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Seneca County Fair.