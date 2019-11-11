TOLEDO, Ohio — The first snowfall of the season has arrived and we have officially transitioned from grilling and chilling to slipping and tripping.

Toledo Hospital Emergency Medical Director Dr. Michael Mattin said once snow begins to fall, his team tends to treat more and more slip- and fall-related injuries.

Most injuries are mild to moderate sprains of the ankles, wrist, elbows and shoulders. But some slipping falls can lead to concussions or more serious injuries.

He said if you fall, go straight to the emergency room if the injury is deformed or severely painful. If you are not suffering severe pain, give it a few hours, and see a doctor if the swelling doesn't go down.

But most importantly, just be careful when going outside.

"Especially going outside, recognize your surroundings and make sure you have appropriate shoes. Walking in dress shoes are not made for getting traction. You may want to take a pair of boots. you want to be careful, make sure you're giving yourself some extra time," Mattin said.

Mattin added that with the snow starting to fall, you also need to make sure you're paying attention, which means get off your smartphones when walking outside on icy walkaways.

