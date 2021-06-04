McLaren St. Luke's Hospital announces $100 million renovation project

Some work started earlier this year; aesthetic improvements coming later in 2021.

MAUMEE, Ohio — McLaren St. Luke's Hospital unveiled Friday a five-year, $100 million renovation and equipment upgrade project.

Work began earlier this year on the Maumee hospital. The project is one of the largest the community has seen.

“This project will transform the face of health care in our community,” said Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s president and CEO. “Our plans represent the next step in providing our community with the very latest clinical services and technology while providing greater comfort for our patients and their families. These are changes that will allow the flexibility necessary to accommodate future health care trends well into the future.”

The new and improved SurgiCare outpatient surgery facility will reopen June 7. Among the improvements are 4K imaging for procedures, new sterilizers and a Steris OR integration system for advanced imaging tools.

The new $1.5 million open bore MRI will also become operational June 7. The system is quieter and more spacious than traditional machines.