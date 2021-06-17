Maumee Bay State Park beach under public health advisory

A recreational public health advisory means swimming and wading are not recommended for children, pets, anyone pregnant or nursing and those with medical conditions.

For the second time in ten days, a recreational public health advisory has been issued for a beach at Maumee Bay State Park.

A recreational public health advisory has been issued by the Ohio Department of Health due to high levels of bacteria present in the water as of Thursday morning.

A recreational public health advisory means swimming and wading are not recommended for children, anyone pregnant or nursing, those with certain medical conditions and pets, according to the Ohio Department of Health's guidelines.

The advisory affects the Erie beach and not the inland beach.

Last week, an elevated recreational public health advisory was issued for the same beach to avoid all contact due to dangerous bacteria levels. It was lifted after two days.

The advisory will continue until a sample returns safe levels.