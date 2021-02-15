Tuesday's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Lucas County Rec Center postponed ahead of winter storm

The new date for the clinic will be Monday, Feb. 22.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department's vaccine briefing on Feb. 11, 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lucas County Rec Center scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to the projected winter storm.

The new date for the clinic will be Monday, Feb. 22.

Those who were scheduled to get vaccinated at this clinic will automatically be rescheduled to the new Feb. 22 date, at the same time as their original appointment.

If you are unable to make your new Monday appointment, do not show up to the site. You are asked to cancel through the e-mail correspondence or, if you are unable to use e-mail, by calling 2-1-1.

If you need to reschedule an appointment, you will need to check the health department's website here for any open appointments. Open appointments are posted on Thursday mornings.