LIST | Where to get a flu shot in Lucas County

Toledo health leaders say getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, getting vaccinated against the flu not only helps protect you and those around you from falling ill, but it can also help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health department is offering appointment-only flu shot clinics to the public, throughout the season. Here's where and when you can get your shot.

Sunday, September 26: From 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St, Sylvania, OH 43560

Friday, October 1: From 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church 1201 Madison Ave., Toledo, OH 43604

Tuesday, October 5: From 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Toledo-Lucas County Department, 635 N. Erie St, Toledo, OH 43604

Thursday, October 7: From 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St, Toledo, OH 43604

Sunday, October 10: From 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church 5522 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43615

Tuesday, October 12: From 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Toledo Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St, Toledo, OH 43604

Thursday, October 14: From 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Toledo Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St, Toledo, OH 43604

Monday, October 18: From 6 - 8 p.m. at That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, 306 Bush St., Toledo, OH 43604

Tuesday, October 19: From 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St, Toledo, OH 43604

Wednesday, October 20: From 12 - 3 p.m. at Richfield Township Fire Hall 11450 W Sylvania Ave., Berkey, OH 43504

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone who is at least six months old and able to be vaccinated should receive the flu shot each year.

The health department has the high-dose flu vaccine available for those 65 and older.

All insurances may be billed, including Medicare Part B and Ohio Medicaid.

Flu vaccines are available to everyone, regardless of insurance status.

To schedule an appointment, call 419-213-2013.