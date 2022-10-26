Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert

Both agencies say fentanyl is being mixed with all street drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, pressed (counterfeit) pills, and heroin.

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses.

On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.

So far in 2022 in Lorain County, 82 people have died from a drug overdose; 71 of those deaths were due to opioids.

Meanwhile, Erie County is now on alert after experiencing a spike in overdoses over the past 24 hours, which included 3 incidents. This is the second overdose spike alert issued in Erie County in the past ten days.

Both agencies say fentanyl is being mixed with all street drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, pressed (counterfeit) pills, and heroin. Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid that you can’t see, smell, or taste. It is about 50 times more potent than heroin.

Local and national officials confirm that brightly colored rainbow fentanyl has become more common.

“If you are using drugs that are not from a pharmacy, have naloxone with you, and never use alone,” said Mark Adams, MPH, REHS, health commissioner at LCPH. You can find out more about how to order naloxone here and here.

Some local advocates said this overdose trend is especially concerning after the FDA reported an Adderall shortage, increasing the chance for people to turn to street drugs.

"College kids are buying Adderall's and they’re not Adderall's, it’s a speed pressed with fentanyl, you think you’re buying an antidepressant again it's got fentanyl in it," said Dean Roff, founder of Homeless Hookup, an organization that helps distribute naloxone kits to those in need.

Roff said he's seen demand increase recently and is sending a warning to those who think overdoses only happen among those addicted to drugs.

"It could've just literally been one time recreational and then they overdose and die because there's fentanyl in it, that's where these numbers are coming from its not from drug addicts that stigma has to go," Roff added.

Treatment and recovery resources are available for those at risk of overdose. In Erie County, call 419-624-3353. In Lorain County, call 1-800-888-6161 or visit MHARSLC.org.