MONROE, Mich. — Local pharmacies are having a hard time keeping their shelves stocked with hydroxycholoroquine, a drug going through clinical trials to become a potential therapy for coronavirus.

The drug is also used to treat malaria and rheumatoid conditions such as arthritis. According to the National Institutes of Health, in various studies, the drug has demonstrated antiviral activity, an ability to modify the activity of the immune system, and has an established safety profile at appropriate doses, leading to the hypothesis that it may also be useful in the treatment of COVID-19.

The drug is not without risks as even short term use can cause cardiac arrythmias, seizures, dermatological reactions and hypoglycemia.

"I currently have 14 tablets in stock and I have zero available from my wholesalers to get so it is a problem," said Shawn Fitzpatrick, the assistant manager of HomeTown Pharmacy- Monroe South Dixie.

Fitzpatrick's monthly dispensing for hydroxychloroquine is almost 500 tablets for eight customers.

"Since this situation with COVID-19 really got ramped up around four to six weeks ago, we've only been able to order, over a six week period, 400 tablets so we haven't even got enough in to take care of our existing customer base. So we're not taking in any new prescriptions for it."

Fitzpatrick hasn't received any prescriptions for a COVID-19 diagnosis, but he said there was huge rush for prescriptions weeks ago when news came out the drug could be a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The state changed the prescription guidelines sometime after that, but the shortage can still be felt and those who need the drug to treat their medical condition are now being affected.

"Now the people who have diagnosed conditions that need the medication are having to go without or be switched to different things because it's not available to them."

There's really nothing he can do to get more supply, according to Fitzpatrick. He's uncertain when more tablets of hydroxychloroquine will become available.

While COVID-19 usually presents as an acute respiratory infectious illness, it can damage multiple organ systems, including heart, lung and blood.

Most adults with COVID-19 experience fever, cough and fatigue and then recover within one to three weeks. However, some develop severe illness, typically manifesting as pneumonia and respiratory failure, with continued progression to acute respiratory distress syndrome and death. Currently, no therapies have been demonstrated to prevent the progression of COVID-19 to severe illness, but several medicines available in the United States have been proposed as potential therapies.

COVID-19 cases were first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

As of April 8, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported more than 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 79,000 deaths worldwide, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 395,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12,700 deaths in the United States.

