OREGON, Ohio — E-cigarette shops in the Toledo area reacted to recent reports of people who have became ill and suffered severe lung infections connected to vaping in 25 states, including 10 confirmed cases in Ohio.

Vapors CBS Dispensary in Oregon is one of the shops in the area that sells e-cigarettes and vaping products. The manager, Anthony Ramella, said it's not vaping that makes people sick but the illegal products that people, especially young teens, buy on the black market.

"Most shops like ours are going to sell high-quality products that come from a lab. These things are tested from the manufacturers that make them. Underage people who can't purchase these products legally only have access to it on the black market," Ramella said.

Vaping has grown in popularity with the rise of e-cigarettes and vape pens, which contain nicotine but is marketed as being safer than regular tobacco cigarettes.

Recently, there's been a spike in hospitalizations and deaths linked to vaping across the country.

Ramella said vaping helped him to quit smoking and it's helping his customers too.

"I came here in January and they helped me find this device and I haven't smoked since then," said Anthony Peth, who used vaping to stop a 20-year smoking habit.

Those in the vaping industry fear if restrictions are placed on e-cigarettes, this will force smokers to go underground or return to smoking tobacco cigarettes.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday his administration was taking steps to stop the growing illnesses and fatalities thought to be caused by vaping.

Trump and the FDA are proposing a federal ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. This comes as the CDC reports more than 450 people have been sickened nationwide and at least six people have died.

