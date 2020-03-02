CLEVELAND — This is Kid.

He’s a 2-year-old Golden Retriever facility dog that is making a big difference every single day right here in Northeast Ohio.

It’s his job to make young patients and their families smile at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

“He comes to work with me every day,” Molly Gross said. “We usually start our mornings in the outpatient clinic and then we enter the inpatient hospital. We really just kind of see kids who are needing some distractions throughout the long infusion or are having difficulty coping. He also spreads joy with the caregivers every day.”

His mission also includes helping children reach some personal goals while they’re in the hospital.

“It’s my job to help normalize the medical environment and to help kids achieve whatever goal they may have," Gross said. "It can be different for each kid. Sometimes it’s getting out of bed, and usually when I walk in with Kid, he’s a nice motivator and he really builds rapport pretty quickly with kids and families. He’s just an extra tool that I can use to help achieve those goals with our patients.”

Gross said Kid makes people “light up” when they see him.

“He’s extremely social, super calm and gentle. My favorite thing about him is when we walk into a room he makes sure he says hello to everybody. He just loves being around people.”

Good boy, Kid!

