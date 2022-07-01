January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month | How women can prevent this horrible disease

Over 14,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, we talk with experts on how women can stay healthy.

With so much attention on COVID-19 it is easy to lose sight of other important health issues. But there is a killer out there women should not forget about!

Cervical cancer is a leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States. Doctors say that cervical cancer can be preventable with the appropriate screening.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women. According to the National Cancer Institute Nearly 14 thousand women in the United States received a diagnosis of cervical cancer and more than 4 thousand died from the disease last year. Despite this, screening and prevention have greatly reduced the impact of this form of cancer.

Usually cervical cancer develops slowly over time. A way to be cautious and preventative in face of this slowly developing disease is a Pap test screening.

HPV is almost always the cause of cervical cancer, which is why vaccines against the virus are an important part of cervical cancer prevention.

A nurse practitioner for ProMedica encourages all women to go out and schedule a Pap test in honor of Cervical Cancer awareness month.

She also mentions a regular Pap tests and screening can catch and lead to essential treatment of the disease.

"On top of routine screening, getting those exams where a provider can check to make sure that the cervix looks normal - and catch abnormalities ahead of time, these are things that typically we can either make sure that it's caught really really early or we can even fix those changes that can happen, like pre-cancerous changes before it turns into a cancer" says Courtney Payne - physician assistant, Promedica.