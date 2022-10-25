Doctor seeing an increase in long COVID cases

Long COVID is a condition that can be so debilitating, and with so few answers, there is now a new initiative to learn more about it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 23 million people have dealt with COVID-19 symptoms that stay with them for at least a month and beyond after their initial infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the term long COVID is applied to a wide range of symptoms that people can have that persist at least one month after their initial infection.

The World Health Organization stipulated that it has to be three months afterward.

Researchers from the CDC outlined risk factors for long COVID including people with underlying or chronic health conditions, people who had severe COVID-19 illness especially those who were hospitalized or needed intensive care and those who did not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

There is a national non-profit called the Solve Long COVID Initiative that is focused on education and research including an online study to help identify treatments and cures.

The Solve Long COVID website includes a short quiz based on criteria identified by Long COVID clinicians and researchers.