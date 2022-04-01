How you can help your child stay healthy as omicron surges

Emergency rooms have seen an increase in children being admitted over the past week, we hear from Mercy Children’s Hospital on how to keep your child safe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Pediatric emergency rooms have been seeing an increase in kids over the past week with COVID-19. This is a trend that is being seen across the nation but also locally at Mercy Health Children’s Hospital.

Part of the issue is that the kids who are are admitted to Mercy Children’s for COVID-19 are mostly not vaccinated.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is being contracted by children much more than previous variants, due to the contagious nature of omicron.

The severity of this variant is less for those who are vaccinated. However, even with the lessened severity, many kids with the variant are getting a sore throat, body aches, and other flu-like symptoms.

The challenge for doctors becomes determining if children have COVID-19. Omicron has very stark similarities to the flu and the common cold, those similarities are especially present among children.

The difficulty in diagnosis also leaves parents unsure. The best thing parents can do is to have their child tested, and if that is not possible, pediatricians encourage parents to assume it is COVID-19.

"We will see the families if you don’t have the ability to get tested, I think the safe thing to do is assume you have COVID and quarantine and isolate accordingly. Because it is very difficult big overlap between all of these viruses right now, with symptoms being very similar" said Dr. Mills, The Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Children's Hospital.

Parents can effort to keep their kids safe in a myriad of ways. Kids can be healthy as possible when they only interact with vaccinated individuals. Dr. Mills says this is especially important when it comes to children under five who cannot get the vaccine, or children who are immuno-compromised.

Encouraging your child to wear a mask that can wrap around their nose (as opposed to a traditional cloth mask) will also help protect them COVID-19.

"Although cloth masks give some benefit, it gives much more protection if the mask can pinch around their nose" said Dr. Mills.