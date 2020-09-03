GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shortages of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to concerns over the coronavirus have made people search elsewhere for household cleaners.

The World Health says hand-washing with soap and water is the best way to clean your hands, but when that's not an option, the agency recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and wipes with at least 70% alcohol, however 99% isopropyl alcohol is the highest recommendation.

The ingredients for WHO approved hand sanitizer and wipes may be more difficult to find. It may be difficult to find glycerin, for example, at a department store.

The ingredients for this modified recipe are commonly found at most stores like Walgreens or Target.

DIY Hand Sanitizer:

2/3 cup rubbing alcohol of at least 70% alcohol concentration.

1/3 cup Aloe Vera

- When using rubbing alcohol with higher alcohol concentrations, add water to the mix.

Mix well and fill dispenser of choice

DIY Disinfectant Wipes

2 cups of warm water

1 cup rubbing alcohol of at least 70% alcohol concentration.

1 tablespoon of dish soap

Mix well

Add mixture to half a roll of paper towels in a Tupperware container

The World Health Organization says hand-washing with soap and water is the best way to clean your hands.

Other Stories

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump speaks at White House coronavirus task force briefing

RELATED: Coronavirus: Decoding the medical terms Weak Positive Test and a Presumptive Positive Test.

RELATED: Sick? Stay at home and call the doctor, don't go in!

RELATED: WHO: Threat of coronavirus pandemic 'has become very real'

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775