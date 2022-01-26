How COVID-19 impacts the motor and social skills of infants

Maternal stress due to COVID-19 may be a cause of developmental delays in babies.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Journal of American Medical Association Pediatrics found that COVID-19 infection in the womb was not linked to neuro-development. However, the research suggests that the COVID-19 related maternal stress may have had a role.

The study of 255 infants born in March and December of 2020 included 114 who were exposed in utero to the coronavirus and 141 who were not - most of those mothers experienced asymptomatic or mild cases and were infected in the second or third trimester.

Most of these infants were screened for social communication and motor skills at the age of six months. The babies born during the pandemic, in general, displayed lower scores compared to those born earlier.

Researchers say that the stress pregnant women experience during the pandemic could explain the drop in babies’ motor and social skills as well as lack of stimulation to the baby.

Dr. Ateeq Haseeb of Mercy Health explains that lack of interactions and stress during pregnancy can create developmental delays.

"But when they have less interactions and less stimulation there’s gonna be delays. So, I really think that it kind of plays a role in that,” said Dr. Haseeb