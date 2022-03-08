The importance of childproofing your home

We give you some tips on how you can help prevent your little ones from getting injured at home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to SafeHome.org about 40% of parents say injuries could’ve been prevented with the proper childproof precautions inside their home.

Childproofing your home can sound like a hard task, but it could be as easy as tucking away or cutting the chords of your window blinds short so your little ones won’t get tangled in them.

Looking for supplies for childproofing? Local hardware stores are a great place to look when childproofing your home.

But one of the more dangerous locations in the household is the kitchen. Here are some tips on how to keep your kitchen safe:

Lock your stove knobs. You never know when your kid will decide to ignite your stove burners!

Secure low drawers in your kitchen, especially if they contain dangerous items like scissors or knives.

Make sure electric appliances are unplugged when they are not in use