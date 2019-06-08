TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is encouraging parents to take their children to get their vaccinations as soon as possible in order to avoid the back-to-school rush later.

The health department said parents can take their children to Shots 4 Tots N Teens, a walk-in immunization clinic for children from birth to 18 years old.

In order to receive the services, you have to bring your child's paper shot record, child's insurance card (if any) and your ID.

All insurance plans are accepted. A fee of $21.25 per shot is charged for those without insurance. However, no child will be turned away due to inability to pay. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted.

You can check the schedule and directions for the clinic by clicking here.

The clinic's staff will ensure your child is up-to-date on their immunizations and ready for daycare or school. There are special shot requirements at kindergarten, seventh, and twelfth grades.

“Back to school vaccinations help protect our children and families from the spread of infectious diseases,” said Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski, “I encourage parents to review their child’s immunization records along with school requirements, and make plans to obtain needed immunizations soon.”

The following vaccines are required for children entering pre-school and grades K-12: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella (chickenpox), and hepatitis B. Students entering college should check with health services at their college regarding immunization requirements.

If you need additional information, please call 419 213 4121 or go to the health department website.