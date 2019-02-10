LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that a fourth person died of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the state.

The person was a Calhoun County resident, according to the health department. Their identity was not released.

Health officials said that as of Wednesday, EEE had been confirmed in nine people, with four fatalities. Cases are in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties. In addition, cases have occurred in 33 animals from 15 counties.

RELATED: Fatal mosquito-borne disease causes concerns in Michigan and Ohio

RELATED: EEE virus: Should you be concerned?

RELATED: 6 horses dead from mosquito-borne disease in West Michigan

Although it's already fall, mosquitos that spread EEE are still active and were caught in traps set Tuesday in southwest Michigan, according to health officials.

To help combat this deadly disease, the state is providing aerial treatment in areas of risk. More than 86,000 acres of land were treated Tuesday, bringing the total treated acreage to 186,146. You can check those areas here.