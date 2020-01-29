TOLEDO, Ohio — The FDA has ordered sanitizer brand Purell to stop claiming it can keep you from getting sick and kill the Ebola virus.

The CDC argues that no hand sanitizers have been tested against Ebola. Purell has also claimed to kill MRSA and other germs, but only companies with FDA approval can make those claims.

This comes during the height of flu season and now, the outbreak of the coronavirus.

While many people are quick to grab the hand sanitizer bottle, it shouldn't be depended on.

"Hand sanitizer doesn't remove germs from your hands, it just kills them. Washing your hands is the best and most effective option," Imagination Station scientist Dan Clements said.

When you wash your hands, sing the "Happy Birthday" song twice through. It's also important to dry them thoroughly because wet hands transfer more germs.

