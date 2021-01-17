Group fitness classes are back in Michigan

The Barre Code Fitness Studio has their first successful indoor class day since the fall.

MICHIGAN, USA — Barre Code fitness studio in Grand Rapids re-opened their indoor studio on Jan. 16.

The owner, Stacie Thomas, is a Michigander that left and came back just to open the studio here in West Michigan.

“There was a need for a location to open in Grand Rapids, so I hopped on the opportunity and came here in 2018 to open the studio," Thomas said.

Two weeks after celebrating the studio’s second year in the city, they were forced to shut down due to the pandemic and new COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gyms and fitness studios.

However, to combat the COVID-19 restrictions, Barre Code took their group classes outside, until the winter weather hit, then the fitness classes went virtual.

Barre Code used their down time to prepare the studio for re-opening with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines.

“From assigning spots to clients when they book classes, to virtual geo check-ins before class starts, all the way to having props set up for them when they get here so that it’s a contact touchless experience," Thomas said.

The studio tried Zoom classes with the option for members to turn cameras on if they wanted some accountability.

“What a change it is from going from teaching and hands on with your clients and really being connected inside of your space to talking to an iPad or a computer to try and motivate people." Thomas said.

The virtual training may have prepped Thomas for this next step of in-person, non-contact training.

Since group fitness classes are still not allowed to be hands on.

Thomas saying that if you want accountability and fun, on top of trying to stay healthy, group fitness might be right for you.

The studio will celebrate three years in the city March 5.

