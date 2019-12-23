LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers in Michigan could move forward with plans to ban a second-trimester abortion procedure in the state.

Members of the Michigan Values Life committee say they turned in nearly 380,000 voter signatures to the state on Monday. They need around 340,000 signatures to move the issue into the Republican-led legislature. If the petitions are certified as valid, lawmakers would have 40 days to pass the initiative. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not be able to veto it.

According to the Associated Press, the dilation and evacuation procedure was used in 7% of abortions in Michigan last year. Anti-abortion groups call it “dismemberment.” Abortion-rights groups say the procedure is safe and constitutional.

Bishop Earl Boyea of Lansing, Michigan posted a message of support on Twitter Monday reading, "Well done to the Michigan Values Life coalition who this afternoon submitted 379,418 signatures, believed to be valid, to the Michigan Bureau of Elections to initiate legislation to ban dismemberment abortions in the State of Michigan."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan says it is dedicated to protecting reproductive freedoms and rights, including equitable access to abortion.

In a release Monday, the state ACLU writes, "The petition drive signatures that Right to Life of Michigan collected and turned into the Michigan Secretary of State today is a dangerous step toward a 2020 ballot initiative that would deny people access to safe health care and force doctors to practice medicine against their best judgment based on unconstitutional law."

The state ACLU maintains if lawmakers sign off on the abortion ban before voters have the chance to decide during the November 202 election, the group is prepared to challenge it in court.

