SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — States and communities across Ohio and the nation have labeled vaping a public health crisis.

Now, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is looking at a possible ban on flavored e-cigarettes here.

The Summit County Health Department issued a warning earlier this month, encouraging people to stop using e-cigarettes and vaping devices, especially those with THC and CBD. This after seven deaths linked to vaping were reported across the country.

Health officials say others between the ages of 16-26 have been hospitalized, including two cases that are currently being investigated in Summit County.

DeWine says he's looking at what can be done in the state, saying "We are in the midst of a public health crisis. This is why I have directed my legal team to investigate the possibility of banning nicotine flavors, which are clearly being targeted to young people who are getting addicted."

Officials with the Summit County Health Department says they're seeing more kids vaping – and believes companies are marketing to the youth through their flavored products. Data shows that just in Summit County, one in four high school students have tried using a vaping product.

Health officials believe education and a ban on flavored vaping products will help, but critics say a ban would only fuel the illegal black market.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they're making it a priority to find out what is causing the vaping-related injuries and deaths. They're also advising people to avoid vaping and e-cigarette products as they search for answers.