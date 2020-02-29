DAYTON, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is partnering with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation in a new initiative for the state’s suicide prevention efforts.

DeWine says the Suicide Prevention Plan for Ohio is meant to guide discussions and strategies among advocates, health partners and state agencies in the ongoing effort to prevent suicide.

“I can’t think of anything more gut-wrenching for a family than losing someone to suicide. In Ohio, five people a day die by suicide, and a youth dies by suicide every 33 hours. These are sobering statistics and it will take all of us working together to make an impact and reduce the number of deaths by suicide across the state,” DeWine said in a press release on the plan’s announcement.

RELATED: Michigan to establish statewide mental health crisis hotline

RELATED: Bob Latta, FCC working together to create 3-digit suicide hotline number

The Suicide Prevention Plan for Ohio will focus on several state priorities, including:

Raise awareness of the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Concentrate efforts on integrating suicide prevention practices into health care, public safety and education services on the local and state levels.

Build suicide prevention capacity and infrastructure at the organizational, local and state levels.

Focus prevention efforts on groups identified as having higher rates of suicide, including youths ages 10-24, males ages 25-59 and veterans and military members.

Standardize, gather and utilize data to continuously inform and evaluate the state’s approach.

In a November report, the state Department of Health said the number of suicides in Ohio increased 45% from 2007 to 2018 and by more than half for young people.

“The Suicide Prevention Plan for Ohio was created so that all communities can see their role in suicide prevention, while suggesting specific goals to give benchmarks to the community,” said Tony Coder, executive director of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation.

“The plan promotes local cooperation that focuses on preventing suicide. As more partners collaborate, we work to break down the stigma that surrounds the subject of suicide.”