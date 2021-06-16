Getting back to the gym: Lifting weights after lifting health orders

While some people discovered a newfound love for Peloton or virtual training classes during the lockdown, it was not as easy for others.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Denise Benton is one of many ForeverFit residents excited to be attending fitness classes once again. After a year of being incredibly cautious about her health, she feels comfortable working out with others, with no mask.

"I feel so energized. The comradery between the members and the instructors, I missed the instructors," said Benton.

And while some people discovered a love for Peloton or virtual training classes during the lockdown, it was not as easy for others like Benton.

"I walked around the spin bike all the time, I just missed the friendship and the members," she said.

Instructors like Sandi Denniss say they've been walking on eggshells this past year, navigating mask rules in the gyms, class numbers and other tricky distancing protocols which can be tough in a group workout class.

"In the fitness industry, that's the first time we've ever shut down," said Denniss.

Denniss said many of their active members who did get COVID-19 over the past year found themselves able to bounce back from the virus, because of their health.

"In hindsight, fitness is more important now than it's ever been! We've had a number of members get COVID, but through their fitness dedication through the years, they were able to recover quicker than maybe some others," she said.

Vaccinated members do not have to wear masks in classes moving forward.