OREGON, Ohio — If you are sneezing, have itchy-watery eyes and a runny or stuffy nose, odds are you aren't sick; you just have allergies.

Allergy experts want to remind you to get your allergy medicine out if you haven't already.

Many people think that allergy season is just the spring and summer months since that's when most flowers are blooming.

But a local allergy specialist says that's not always the case. The end of seasons and rain are the big triggers for people who go through seasonal allergies during the fall months.

"The biggest allergen at this time of the year, in northwest Ohio, is ragweed. Ragweed pollen strikes like clockwork in the second week of August," Dr. M. Razi Rafeeq, an allergy specialist from ProMedica, said.

Refeeq said the effects become prevalent when nights are cooler and days are shorter.

The rain also brings a type of mold that can trigger allergies during the fall that we don't usually see in the spring and summer months.

Unfortunately for those who do have allergies because of ragweed, that type of allergen does not go away until the first frost. But there are good news: officials say pollen counts right now are lower than they've seen in past years.

