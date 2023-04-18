Get rid of unwanted meds during National Drug Take Back 2023

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Check out the list of participating Kroger locations in Ohio and Michigan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you have unused or unwanted medications you need to get rid of? Kroger Health, Cardinal Health and DisposeRx are hosting are holding a spring Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Drug Take Back Days are an important initial step in stopping prescription drug abuse and accidental poisoning by reducing the access to unwanted medications. These events also reduce the risks of dumping medications down the sink or toilet and contaminating the local water system.

Drug Take Back Day at the following participating Kroger locations in Ohio :

Toledo

2257 North Holland-Sylvania Rd., 43615

2555 Glendale Ave., 43614

4633 Suder Ave., 43611

Sylvania

7545 Sylvania Ave., 43560

Holland

7059 Orchard Center, 43528

Fostoria

126 West High St., 44830





Drug Take Back Day at the following participating Kroger locations in Michigan :

Monroe

850 S Monroe St, 48161

Canton

1905 N. Canton Center Rd., 48187

Westland

36430 Ford Rd., 48185

West Plymouth

44525 Ann Arbor Rd., 48170

Royal Oak

2200 E. 12 Mile Rd., 48067

Sterling Heights

43893 Schoenherr Rd., 48313

Rochester Hills

65 S. Livernois Rd., 48307

Port Huron

2907 Krafft Rd., 48060

St. Clair Shores

22801 Harper Ave., 48080

For a full list of participating Kroger locations across Ohio and Michigan, click here.