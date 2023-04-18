Get rid of unwanted meds during National Drug Take Back 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you have unused or unwanted medications you need to get rid of? Kroger Health, Cardinal Health and DisposeRx are hosting are holding a spring Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Drug Take Back Days are an important initial step in stopping prescription drug abuse and accidental poisoning by reducing the access to unwanted medications. These events also reduce the risks of dumping medications down the sink or toilet and contaminating the local water system.
Drug Take Back Day at the following participating Kroger locations in Ohio:
Toledo
2257 North Holland-Sylvania Rd., 43615
2555 Glendale Ave., 43614
4633 Suder Ave., 43611
Sylvania
7545 Sylvania Ave., 43560
Holland
7059 Orchard Center, 43528
Fostoria
126 West High St., 44830
Drug Take Back Day at the following participating Kroger locations in Michigan:
Monroe
850 S Monroe St, 48161
Canton
1905 N. Canton Center Rd., 48187
Westland
36430 Ford Rd., 48185
West Plymouth
44525 Ann Arbor Rd., 48170
Royal Oak
2200 E. 12 Mile Rd., 48067
Sterling Heights
43893 Schoenherr Rd., 48313
Rochester Hills
65 S. Livernois Rd., 48307
Port Huron
2907 Krafft Rd., 48060
St. Clair Shores
22801 Harper Ave., 48080
For a full list of participating Kroger locations across Ohio and Michigan, click here.