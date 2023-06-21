Free, confidential HIV testing available Friday at downtown establishment

The event is happening from 9 p.m. to midnight at Georgjz419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo Medical Center is hosting a free HIV screening event Friday at a downtown Toledo establishment.

The event will be held from 9 p.m. to midnight at Georgjz419 on Adams Street. Testing will be done with a finger prick and results will be delivered in about 20 minutes.

“National HIV Testing Day is a great opportunity to encourage everyone to test, as it empowers you to make decisions about your health,” said Katie Himich, program director at the UTMC Care Clinic. “Testing negative might mean connecting to HIV prevention opportunities like PrEP. We can connect you with care and treatment options if you test HIV positive.”

The number of Americans newly diagnosed with HIV fell to 32,000 in 2021. However the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in eight people with HIV are unaware of their positive status.

“This a way for us to get out into the community, meet people where they are and provide an important service. It also allows us to highlight the resources we have at the UTMC Care Clinic,” Himich said. “We had a great response last year and we’re glad to be able to do this again for the Toledo community.”

Blood pressure and sugar screenings will also be available. Maybe Cheese Born With It, a drag queen-owned food truck, will be serving mac and cheese for purchase.

The UTMC Care Clinic provides comprehensive HIV care services through the Ryan White Program and also provides education, prevention and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.