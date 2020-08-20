Flu vaccine time | Why doctors are pushing flu shots even harder this year

Getting your flu vaccine can help in the fight against COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You may have noticed an even bigger push this year to get your flu vaccine and there's a reason for that.

"To have a big rush of flu people and a big rush of COVID people at the same time would completely overwhelm the heath care system.", said Dr. Liam Sullivan.

Sullivan is an infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health. He admits the flu vaccine isn't 100% effective but he still recommends it.

"Yes the flu vaccine isn't perfect, that being said it does knock down on the severity of the illness if you get influenza," Sullivan said.

He added you're not only protecting yourself but those around you.

"You're not as contagious to people you're not going to spread it around as you normally would, " Sullivan said.

According to the CDC nearly 410,000 people were hospitalized because of the flu last year. Imagine what that would do to an already strained heath care system.

"There's no vaccine for COVID right now but there is a vaccine that prevents four different strains of influenza that we think will circulate this season," said Mary Zimmerman.

Zimmerman runs Spectrum Health's immunization program. She says about 40 to 50% of people in West Michigan get vaccinated for the flu but she's working to get those numbers up.

"We're hoping to make it easier than ever this year to get your flu vaccine," she said.

With curbside vaccinations. All you do is make an appointment and you don't even have to leave your car.

Zimmerman is hoping with convenience like this you'll not only consider getting your flu shot but you just might make it a family outing.

"Bring a car load of people and get your vaccines curbside," she said.

