LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Health officials are reporting the first flu-related pediatric death in Lake County for the 2019-2020 season.

It involves an 11-year-old child.

No additional information about this particular case was provided.

This marks the second flu-related pediatric death in the state this season, the first involving a 16-year-old from Cuyahoga County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there have been 68 pediatric deaths in the United States so far. As of Jan. 25, there have been 3,642 flu-related hospitalizations reported in Ohio thus far.

Remember, health officials say it’s still not too late to get a flu shot.

“Getting the flu vaccine is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu for everyone 6 months and older,” said Tara Perkins, Lake County General Health District Director of Nursing. “Flu hospitalizations could still be on the rise. You need to protect yourself, your friends and your family and get a flu shot now if you haven’t already.”

Another important tip: If you’re sick, stay home.

