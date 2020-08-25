Experts stress the importance of the flu shot this year

Health officials are urging Americans to not forget to take their flu shots.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Health officials say the flu season will look different this year at the same time they are Americans to not forget to take their flu vaccinations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, manufacturers are producing more vaccine supply this year. Between 194 million and 198 million doses should hit health facilities across the country.

That's about 20 million additional doses compared to last year.

Officials say they believe if enough people get flu vaccinations this year, it could stop a situation where hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients, and people suffering from severe influenza this winter.

More than 45% of the population received their vaccinations last flu season.