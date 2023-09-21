An American childcare crisis is looming. How will it affect northwest Ohio?

The federal childcare emergency funding allocated by Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Sept. 30.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The federal childcare emergency funding allocated by Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic -- $24 billion in childcare stabilization grants from the American Rescue Plan Act -- will end on Sept. 30.

Approximately 3.2 million children could be without childcare and more than 70,000 childcare facilities are at risk of shutting down across the country as part of an "American Child Care Cliff," according to The Century Foundation, a public policy research institute.

But in northwest Ohio, Heather Dunzweiler, the Step Up to Quality Coordinator for the YWCA of Northwest Ohio's Childcare Resource and Referral program, says her office has not seen that stress.

"We haven't been receiving calls that people are panicked about losing their child care," she said. "We haven't been receiving calls that childcare providers are thinking they're going to shut down."

Dunzweiler, who has worked with the YWCA for nearly 15 years, said working with childcare facilities and families looking for childcare is not easy or cheap. But just because the YWCA hasn't heard anything regarding childcare facility shutdowns from the 20 counties across northwest Ohio or the nearly 800 providers they serve for free, the impending Sept. 30 date is still a problem, she said.

"They're learning how to deal with everything. That's what we're here to help them with," Dunzweiler said. "We're here to help families find childcare. We're here to help the childcare providers maintain quality in their classrooms and their programs."

Data from the Century Foundation specifically found Ohio families are at risk of nearly 135,000 children being without care and more than 2,000 childcare programs closing.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in July announced a proposal for lowering childcare costs and increasing care options. However, nothing has been passed yet. Dunzweiler said if anyone is struggling, the YWCA has numerous options for both families and facilities.