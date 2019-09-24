TOLEDO, Ohio — Maybe you've heard the buzz, Eastern-Equine-Encephalitis (EEE) has been claiming the lives of humans and horses.

This disease is causing concern nationwide. EEE can be deadly to humans, as it has been the case in Michigan this year.

Since it's still warm enough for mosquitoes to stick around and bite you, here's how you can protect yourself.

The disease originated from a mosquito that is common in our area. Those mosquitoes contract the disease from birds and can pass it along to humans when they bite.

So far this year, eight people in Michigan have reported contracting the illness, and three have died, which is more than the 33% usually reported by the CDC.

There has also been a spike in the number of confirmed cases in animals. Usually, less than 20 cases are reported every year nationwide. But in Michigan alone, there are 21 confirmed cases in animals.

"Unfortunately we don't have any vaccines available for humans. Unlike West Nile Virus which is the virus most common in our area, the EEE is spread by a mosquito that doesn't like to live in the tiny containers that we say to dump out, they actually prefer to live in these ponds that have lots of plants and vegetation," Dr. Jennifer Shimola, Education and Research Coordinator for the Toledo Area Sanitary District, said.

The mosquitoes that carry this disease are different from those that carry the West Nile Virus.

The Cattail mosquito lives around ponds and marshy areas where it lays eggs in the roots of the plants, so they can be difficult to find.

If you think it may be in the mosquitoes on your property, whether they're biting you or not, reach out to the sanitation department.

They are happy to test your wetlands as it also helps them gain information on the harder to track bugs. The district has traps set all over the region, but with many of the mosquitoes planting eggs under the water surface, finding them ahead of time can be difficult.

If you would like, the sanitation department will spray for EEE and other diseases, and also bring fish that eat the mosquito eggs to your pond within about a week, free of charge.

Clark Weidaw lives in Maumee and isn't much of a mosquito magnet, but he said he does see a need to have the Toledo Area Sanitation District pay a visit to his neighborhood.

"I live in Deer Valley and we have lots of little ponds in, out behind all the homes, really, so there's a lot of standing water," he said.

Once the first frost hits this fall, all of the mosquitoes will die off.

Until then, experts recommend using bug spray with DEET, wearing loose clothing that covers your skin, and being more aware of mosquitoes at dusk and dawn when they're more likely to bite.

More information from the health department can be found here.

