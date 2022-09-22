As autumn kicks off, here's some tips for dealing with your fall allergies

Common symptoms of fall allergies can include a stuffy or runny nose, itchiness, watery eyes and sneezing. Here's what you can do to alleviate your allergies.

CLEVELAND — If you’ve found yourself sneezing more lately or dealing with watery eyes, you’re not alone – fall allergies are in full swing for many.

“So this time of year, in the fall time, we will typically have ragweeds and molds,” said Sandra Hong, MD, allergist for Cleveland Clinic. “I like to break down the seasons into national holidays, so right around Labor Day to the first good snowfall, we will actually see a lot of the weeds pop up. There’s a lot more molds because it’s actually really damp out there and you’ve got leaves on the ground.”

Common symptoms of fall allergies can include a stuffy or runny nose, itchiness, watery eyes and sneezing.

There are different treatment options available depending on the severity of a person’s allergies.

However, nasal steroids are usually the number one treatment for allergies. Dr. Hong also recommends taking an antihistamine on an as-needed basis.

A person who suffers from fall allergies should limit their time outdoors, if possible, as well, and close the windows in their home. You should try to shower daily too to help wash off any pollen.

“Try not to do any sort of drying of clothes outdoors because when you have your sheets in the air, it’ll bring in all that pollen for you. So that can be really difficult and rev up your allergies at certain times,” Dr. Hong added.

Dr. Hong said you’d be surprised how many people may not realize they have allergies, which is why she suggests going to see an allergist if you tend to have the same symptoms around the same time every year.

