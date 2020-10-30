Face masks to be distributed at community events, locations in preparation for Halloween and Election Day

100,000 masks were acquired by Lucas County through a donation by Fiat Chrysler. The masks will be distributed at several locations across the Toledo area.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County residents will have a chance to get disposable face masks through the Health Department and the Lucas County Emergency Operations Center, thanks to a donation by Fiat Chrysler.

“As we approach the holiday season and head into cooler months, we do not want to see our

case counts continue to rise," said Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner, Dr. Eric Zgodzinski in a news release. "The most

effective thing all of us can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 is simply, wear a mask.

Whenever community members are gathering with family or friends — or anyone they don’t

live with — it's critical that everyone do their part and wear a mask."

On Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1, adults will be able to get three masks each at Seaway Foods at 1707 Cherry St. and outside of the Lucas County Early Vote Center at 1301 Monroe St.

Ohio Unity Coalition's Souls to the Polls volunteers will be distirbuting the masks during voting hours.

Masks will also be distributed during "Trunk-or-Treat"events at the following locations: Frederick Douglass Community Association at 1001 Indiana Ave., Monroe Street Neighborhood Center at United Methodist Church at 3613 Monroe St. and Compassion Church at 3327 Airport Highway.