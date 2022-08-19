"The worst two weeks of my life for sure," says E. coli outbreak victim

Bowling Green's Sara Boron said she was hospitalized for a week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The CDC now says it has found a possible source of the E-Coli outbreak that has now sickened 37 people in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

Investigators said many of those who got sick reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy's restaurants.

The CDC is still working to determine if that is the actual cause of the outbreak.

The outbreak has hospitalized 10 people. One of those hospitalized is Sara Boron in Bowling Green.

"I thought maybe like a stomach bug or I ate something a little off but I never would have guessed E. coli," said Boron.

Back on Aug. 4, she said she started to feel weird.

"Some chills and low grade fever, it was only 100.6 and I went to bed early that night then... everything you can imagine," Boron said.

She then took a trip to the hospital's emergency room.

"They thought it was just a stomach bug type thing and sent me home and it made sense but I felt like it was more than that and I couldn't keep anything down at all," she said.

Then she was told the news: She was battling E. coli, which is short for Escherichia Coli, a bacteria that can sometimes be harmless, and sometimes make you sick.

Symptoms often include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach cramps.

"The scariest part for me is that I didn't realize the level of pain it could get up to," Boron said.

E. coli can be found in raw vegetables and meats, unpasteurized milk and untreated water.

"The worst two weeks of my life for sure," Boron said.

If you're experiencing these systems, you should see a doctor.