Don't delay your breast cancer screenings, ProMedica doctors say

SYLVANIA, Ohio — According to ProMedica healthcare in Northwest Ohio, fewer patients are scheduling breast cancer screenings because of coronavirus.

During the early stages of the pandemic in the U.S., hospitals post-poned routine mammograms to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and allow health care workers to focus on managing the pandemic.

In June, however, Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, urged everyone to take care of their health by scheduling routine screenings and preventive care and getting any worrisome symptoms checked out.

They recommended that women who were due for screening mammograms this past spring and have not gotten it yet, should call their doctors about making an appointment.

ProMedica hospitals resumed their annual screenings in June, but their screening numbers are still much lower which indicates that patients have chosen to defer it to next year. Doctors said that can present a lot of serious issues.

"We know that screening mammography leads to an early detection of breast cancer which can improve survival. It also allows in some circumstances to have a more minimally invasive approach to treatment so we can potentially see cancers go un-diagnosed and be diagnosed at a later stage," said Dr. Jessica Burns, a breast surgeon with ProMedica.

The general population who have a breast concern may not be getting checked for fear of COVID-19 exposure, but Burns said they shouldn't be afraid because hospitals and cancer centers are taking all of the necessary safety precautions.

"Our breast care center has rearranged their waiting room. They've actually modified their physical space as well as their screening schedules in order to keep patients as distanced as possible. They always disinfect any surfaces a patient or patients belongings may come in contact with."

Burns said that patients who are immunocompromised and at average-risk for breast cancer can likely safely defer their screening, however they should talk with their healthcare provider, first and foremost.

The general population should not delay.