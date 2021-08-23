Doctors warn cases of respiratory illnesses rising earlier than average among young kids

Doctors say these respiratory illnesses are usually seen in kids around winter, which is why they're calling this an "unexpected summer surge."

OHIO, USA — Doctors with the Ohio Department of Health a warning respiratory illnesses are rising among young kids.

"Namely Rhinovirus, para-influenza virus and Respiratory Syntactical Virus, better known as RSV, all on top of COVID-19," said Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Vanderhoff explains RSV mostly causes mild, cold-like symptoms in older children and young adults, but for younger kids, it can cause more serious symptoms.



"Smaller airways such as toddlers and babies, RSV can be far more serious causing trouble breathing, pneumonia, bronchitis," said Vanderhoff.



Dr. Michael Forbes, a pediatric intensive care specialist with Akron Children's Hospital, says there were very few RSV and flu cases last year, and while the vaccine did have a major role in protecting people from the flu, there's no vaccine for RSV.

This is why Forbes says masking is the best way to protect yourself and your kids.



"It's really important and not a study, but a really important observation that we virtually eliminated RSV just by masking social distancing and keeping our hands clean last year," said Forbes.



Pediatrician and Chief of Staff at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney says if we continue to see this trend, hospitals will be greatly impacted.

She adds we would then be dealing with a higher volume of sick children, which in turn affects everything.



"We worry that we have to delay care because the volume of children that need us is so great that we have to make hard decisions about what we can and cannot do," said Manning-Courtney.