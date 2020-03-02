DETROIT — The Department of Homeland Security selected Detroit Metropolitan Airport and 10 other airports around the country to receive flights from China.

The DHS began enforcing restrictions on Sunday for all passenger flights to the United States carrying individuals who have recently traveled from China.

Within 14 days after arriving in the U.S., American citizens who have been in China will be directed only to airports where the federal government has added public health resources to implement enhanced screening procedures.

“Although airport staff does not conduct passenger screening, our emergency responders are prepared to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments with medical transportation and police escorts, when needed," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton.

Airport staff is also cleaning the international arrivals area more frequently in both terminals as a precaution.

DHS officials are requiring individuals traveling from China who have been in the Hubei Province or other areas of the mainland and show symptoms of the virus to be screened and subject to mandatory quarantine by medical professionals.

However, if a traveler who spent time in China, but outside the Hubei province, is re-routed through one of the 11 airports and shows no symptoms following a health screening, they will be re-booked to their destination and asked to “self-quarantine” at their homes.

Additionally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection along with air carriers are working to identify and re-book any passengers that meet these criteria. But, other travelers without a nexus to China may also be routed through one of these 11 airports if it is discovered mid-flight that someone else on their flight has been in China in the last 14 days.

Other airports selected include John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), N.Y., Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD),Ill., San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Calif., Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Wash., Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii, Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), Calif., Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Ga., Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Va., and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), N.J.

You can know more about protecting Americans from coronavirus at airports on the DHS website.

