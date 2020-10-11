Despite COVID-19, over half of Americans still traveling for Thanksgiving

But the way they're travelling will be different, according to a Tripadvisor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite COVID-19 concerns, 56% of Americans are still traveling for Thanksgiving this year, but the way they will be travelling will be different.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform, released findings Monday from its Thanksgiving Travel Index for 2020, providing insights into where Americans are traveling for the holiday.

They surveyed Americans from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20 and the results show over 76% will drive to their destination, and only 11% of Americans will fly. However, people will be taking shorter trips with smaller groups for more intimate, close-knit gatherings.

There are 22% of people who are staying in a hotel or vacation rental to practice social distancing from friends and family.

"Americans are also continuing to avoid big cities, instead opting for warm weather and beach destinations in southern states," said Consumer Market Research Lead Analyst for Tripadvisor Christopher Hsi. "We do see, however, that Boomers are less likely to travel this year compared to last (29% vs. 51%)."

The majority of people WTOL 11 talked to say they usually have a lot of family over for the holiday, but not this year because of the pandemic.

"The mask is no problem but we're thinking at least for Thanksgiving we should stay home by ourselves," said Carole Szyperski.

"And play it safe," said her husband, Mike Szyperski.

The CDC offers the following considerations to slow the spread of COVID-19 during small gatherings:

Avoid holding gatherings in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces with persons who are not in your household.

Limit the number of attendees as much as possible to allow people from different households to remain at least 6 feet apart at all times.

Host outdoor rather than indoor gatherings as much as possible. Even outdoors, require guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Increase ventilation by opening windows and doors to the extent that is safe and feasible based on the weather, or by placing central air and heating on continuous circulation.

Require guests to wear masks.

Encourage attendees to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Lower risk activities

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Higher risk activities

Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19: