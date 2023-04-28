Dental Excellence to host 12th annual Dentistry Days

Patients will have their choice of one free filling, extraction or cleaning.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — We all know that getting dental work done can be pricey especially if you don’t have the proper health care. The Dental Excellence team is volunteering time to provide free dentistry to those struggling to afford care.

The 12th annual 'Smiles From the Heart' events will take place on Friday, April 28, in Delta located at 101 Adrian St., and May 5, in Napoleon, located at 875 Westmoreland Ave.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis and patients will have their choice of one free filling, extraction or cleaning.

Registration will start at 7:45 a.m. the morning of the event at both locations. Dental Excellence’s Napoleon location will serve the first 100 area residents to register by noon and the Delta office will serve the first 50 patients to register by 11 a.m. Early registration is not available.

Dr. Michael Carpenter, owner of Dental Excellence, says they are looking forward to this free event and have been doing this for 12 years strong.

“Donating our time, our talent and our treasure - helping those in need, they are so appreciative! Our hearts just get filled. It’s literally the most rewarding day of the year and it’s such an honor to actually serve them because they are so appreciative.”

A line out the door is expected to start hours before registration. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the appropriate weather to ensure comfort.